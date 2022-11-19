A TEENAGER is making adorable toy animals with her nan to raise money for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.

Isabel Pritchard, 15, from Torfaen, started creating the crochet critters after she found out her grandfather Paul was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

The Croesyceiliog School pupil, who has raised £265 for the charity so far, has been making the animals to order and posting pictures of them on her Instagram account.

Her proud nan, Julie Pritchard, 63, who works on the checkout at Sainsbury's, has been going to the Parkinson’s UK local group in Torfaen, which she says has been a source of information, practical and emotional support. The money raised from the toys is going directly to the local group.

Isabel said: “When I found out that my Bampi had Parkinson’s I thought that it would be really nice for me to raise money for something like that. It’s a horrible disease for people to live with and I wouldn’t wish something like this upon anybody.

“My Bampi struggles with his walking, putting his heel down first, so he’s got a limp. It affects his balance.

“He gets really stressed in certain circumstances like with loud noises and high-pitched noises, so we can’t have all of us together at one time in an enclosed space. He gets very tired very quickly. It has a big effect on all of us.”

Isabel's nan taught her to crochet.

She said: "We started making animals and then I created an Instagram page. Then we let friends and family know. People just said what they wanted us to make, and gave us money. My Nan gave the money to the local Parkinson’s UK group she goes to."

Isabel has made all sorts of animals including a wolf, a sloth, an elephant, penguins and even a dragon which has been sent to Australia.

She said: "I love crochet. It’s really good. I usually do it when I want to take time off studying for exams. It’s very therapeutic and it’s a hobby that gets me doing different things."

Julie Pritchard said: “It’s been a godsend through lockdown since Paul was diagnosed. It’s helped me a lot to do my sewing animals. It’s been quite therapeutic.

“There was a nice lady in Shaw’s who asked why we were buying so much wool. We told her why and she paid for the wool for us. So we made her a penguin to say thank you for the donation.

“I’m very proud of what Isabel is doing to raise money for Parkinson’s UK Cymru. You hear so many bad stories about 15-year-olds, but she’s a 15-year-old doing wonderful things and I am very proud of her."