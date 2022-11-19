A ROGERSTONE man is spending November doing 3,000 press ups to help raise funds for a charity set up in memory of his brother in law.

Matthew Hiscox, 44, of Jubilee Park, is also planning a triple attempt at the Fandance 24k over Pen y Fan - 72k in total - and a group trip to climb Kilimanjaro in February.

He said: "All the events are self funded and being held to raise funds for our family charity, REST - the Repatriation Trust Service, which was set up following the death of Tom Bassett in Dubai in 2017."

The charity supports people to bring loved ones home after they die abroad.

The website - repatriationservicestrust.org/ - tells the story of the Bassett family's "traumatic" experience of the complex and costly process they had to follow to bring their son Tom home after he had been killed in Dubai, despite the fact he had insurance.

Matthew Hiscox doing his push ups with a little 'help' from son Arlo

The has charity held a range of fundraising events since it was set up in 2018.

"So far I have raised about £150 of a £250 target. I decided on a modest target as it is pre Christmas and times are tough and it is a way of pushing awareness in preparation for the bigger challenges."

Matthew, who lives with his wife Nikola, son Arlo and new daughter, said: "I'm an 'ex' fit man. Kids and work have taken their toll. I'm dreading doing this challenge in November. I'm expecting pain."