Gwent Police has spent £51,000 on surveillance in an attempt to tackle antisocial behaviour in Blackwood town centre.

All 18 CCTV cameras, including the ones placed on the high street, the bus station and Thorncombe Road car park, have been upgraded to have better image quality.

The money is from Gwent Police’s safer streets fund and will also be used to upgrade the IT network.

In July this year, the force received nearly £750,000 from the Home Office to tackle antisocial behaviour, burglary, robbery and theft.

The investment in Blackwood follows reports of an increase in antisocial behaviour in the area.

Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge previously described the situation as an “epidemic” after a number of dispersal orders were placed on the town centre.

Cllr Etheridge, who represents Blackwood, welcomed the upgrade and said: “I have been lobbying the police and highlighting areas of concern for a number of months. It is essential residents feel safe in the environment.”