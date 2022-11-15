A TEENAGER has admitted killing a golfer who died after being attacked during a night out in a town centre.

Morgan Wainewright, 19, from Monmouth, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas who was visiting the Gwent town on a golfing trip this summer.

The 43-year-old victim, from Poole, Dorset, was found unresponsive in Monnow Street, at around 1.15am on Sunday, June 26.

Morgan Wainewright. Picture: Facebook

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Wainewright, of Mid Summer Way, admitted manslaughter during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court and was remanded in custody until his sentence on December 22.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke ordered a pre-sentence report but warned the defendant it would only go towards determining the length of his custodial term.

A police cordon in Monnow Street, Monmouth on the morning following the killing

The court was told Wainewright has no previous convictions.

In the weeks following his death, Mr Nicholas' family said they were “heartbroken” by their loss.

Andrew Nicholas, 43, from Poole, Dorset. Picture: Gwent Police

They released a statement which read: “He was an amazing, wonderful, and loving son, brother, and uncle to his three nieces who adored him.

“He was a well-known and respected sportsman through semi-professional football and with his big passion, golf.

“His passing has devastated the local golf community and his golf club where he was a key member, champion, and friend to so many.

“He was heavily involved with the club and ran charity and support events through Covid to support the NHS.

“The club members describe him as a legend and absolute gentleman.

“The hole that has been left in the lives of so many is one that will never be filled, and the pain caused will be with us for the rest of our lives. His loss will never be forgotten.

“The kind words of love and support we as a family have received has been incredible.”