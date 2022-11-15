Dog names can often bring up some quirky and unusual offerings, and some are very much influenced by the current moment.

As a result the pet care specialist Rover has undertaken research, based on data from millions of user-submitted pet names, to find out what the trendiest ones were in the UK for 2022.

Rover said: "The report, celebrating its tenth anniversary, reflects themes from 2022 including sports, pop culture, royalty and politics showing where Brits take inspiration when naming their dogs."

One common theme that emerged is that human names for dogs were "clearly favoured" with traditional names like Fluffy, Lassie and Champ all trending downwards.

Human names became more in favour for dogs this year (Image: Canva)

Top 10 trendiest dog names for 2022

1. Mike (up 1,731%)

2. Preston (up 1,731%)

3. Smokey (up 1,631%)

4. Mabli (up 1,531%)

5. Katy (up 1,431%)

6. Portia (up 1,431%)

7. Tsuki (up 1,431%)

8. Bree (up 1,281%)

9. Betsi (up 1,281%)

10. Ferris (up 1,231%)

Top 10 female dog names by volume

1. Luna

2. Bella

3. Poppy

4. Lola

5. Daisy

6. Ruby

7. Coco

8. Molly

9. Rosie

10. Willow

Top 10 male dog names by volume

1. Milo

2. Teddy

3. Buddy

4. Alfie

5. Max

6. Charlie

7. Bailey

8. Archie

9. Oscar

10. Monty

Adem Fehmi, Rover’s canine behaviourist, said: “We like to think of dogs as core members of our families and our bestest friends, so like naming humans, it’s no surprise that it’s a difficult task, and one we want to get just right.

READ MORE: UK dog owners issued £2,000 warning over their pet's collar

"As dogs have become more central to our lives in recent years, it's easy to see why a few human names have been favoured over others by pet parents for their pups. It's also great to see some more quirkier names making the cut this year!

"The tenth anniversary of the Rover Pet Name Report goes to show the extent to which people rely on trends and cultural moments to name their dog, however it’s up to the dog to live up to the name!”