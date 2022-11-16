A WELSH Government minister has said it does not appear that allegations over corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia at Gwent Police are limited to “a couple of bad apples”.

Minister for economy Vaughan Gething faced questions on the claims of a toxic culture at Gwent Police at a Welsh Government press conference on Tuesday.

The allegations came as a result of a Sunday Times investigation into the force based off of messages from the phone of a former police officer, who took his own life in 2020.

The officer’s family had passed the messages on to the newspaper, some of which included racist and homophobic content shared between serving and retired officers, as well as claims one officer offered to hide money for another officer in the case of a divorce, which is illegal.

“It’s important to reflect on the position taken by the chief constable Pam Kelly,” said Mr Gething. “There’s been no hesitation in how appalled she’s been at the allegations and the investigation is taking place by a separate police force.

“All of us should be able to have trust and confidence in the police, and every time it is revealed there are people that wear the uniform who absolutely should not, it is a point of concern.”

Mr Gething refused to be drawn on calls for a wider investigation into policing in England and Wales, adding he would want to “reflect and consider” how this would make a practical difference to policing.

These latest claims have not been isolated incidents, with two senior officers being dismissed in September, while a third was told he would have been dismissed if he had not since retired.

“I really do recognise the seriousness of the individual issues and what it means about the broader force,” he said.

“I do understand, in many organisations, individual issues can be about one rogue group of individuals.

“I also understand there can be a culture that leads to people feeling empowered to behave in that way, and then how organisations deal seriously with complaints and concerns.

“That’s what I’d expect a leader in any organisation to be prepared to acknowledge and then to act on.

“But I’m not sure it would be sensible for me as a Welsh Government minister – who isn’t responsible for policing, of course – to try to call for a wider investigation.

“But I recognise the significance of the concern, and the fact that it does not appear that these are just a couple of bad apples.”

In the Senedd, Lesley Griffiths MS, minister for rural affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, emphasised the seriousness with which the Welsh Government viewed the allegations against Gwent Police.

“The allegations in the report are extremely worrying,” said Ms Griffiths. “I know the minister for social justice was very pleased that the force was very clear about this.

“As a Government, we stand against corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia in all of their forms.

“I know the minister for social justice met yesterday with the PCC Jeff Cuthbert and the chief constable Pam Kelly to understand more about their response to these allegations and to emphasise the seriousness with which, as a Government, we view these allegations also.

“It is vital for the force to take decisive action.”