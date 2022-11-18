A CINEMA in Gwent is showing all Wales matches as they compete in the football World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Vue cinema in Cwmbran is screening all group stage matches, as Rob Page's men take on the world in Qatar.

Wales open their campaign against USA on November 21, before facing Iran on November 25 and finally going head-to-head with England to close the group on November 29.

All matches will be screened at the Cwmbran cinema, along with the quarters, semis and final, allowing football fans to enjoy uninterrupted viewing experience in luxury leather seating.

Each match will be screened in 4K picture quality and Dolby Surround Sound, meaning fans will experience every kick and goal celebration in style.

Other Vue cinemas in Wales such as Cardiff, Swansea, Merthyr, Carmarthen, and Rhyl will also be participating in showing international football this winter to watch Wales make history.

All Wales group matches will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Fixtures: Monday, November 21: Wales v USA, kick off 7pm (All Welsh Venues)

Friday, November 25: Wales v Iran, kick off 10am (All Welsh Venues)

Tuesday, November 29: Wales v England, kick off 7pm (All Welsh Venues)

Tickets for the screenings at the Vue cost £9.99.