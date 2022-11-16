Like all popular apps, TikTok is growing and changing with new updates being released all the time.

From new sounds being added to the voice changer effect, to TikTok stories; the app is constantly developing and trying new things for its users.

The newest feature introduced to users is the TikTok Now feature which many are comparing to the social media app BeReal.

The feature seems to have been rolled out to users in the most recent update, having been introduced in America in the last couple of months.

As TikTokers get used to the new section of the app, here’s everything you need to know.

What is the TikTok Now?





According to TikTok, TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on the platform.

What is the TikTok Now section? See the new feature compared to BeReal (Image: TikTok)

Users will be given a daily prompt to take a 10-second video or a photo to share what they are up to. The image or video will capture both the front and back camera simultaneously.

Is TikTok Now BeReal?





The new feature on the TikTok app has been compared by users to existing app, BeReal, with many taking to social media apps to share their confusion.

Many users have written online: “Tiktoks got BeReal now?”

BeReal encourages users to take one image, on both cameras, when prompted at a different time each day.

When you receive the notification, you must post a BeReal within 2 minutes. Any post shared after 2 minutes will have a disclaimer revealing how late you have posted.

Despite a similar concept, TikTok Now is not BeReal. According to TikTok, while some may find the feature built into the app (find it on the tool bar next to the home icon for the For You Page) in other regions, TikTok Now may be available as a new TikTok Now app.

TikTok Now also gives you a 3-minute window to share your post and has additional sharing options (for those over 18) so you can see what is happening in the world around you.

Can you get rid of TikTok Now?





You cannot remove the TikTok Now section from your app, but you can turn off the notification prompt.

Simply go onto your TikTok profile, click the three line symbol in the top right and press ‘settings and privacy’. Once you have done this, scroll down to ‘push notifications’ and you will find a section for TikTok Now.

To switch off notifications, just turn the toggle to grey and you will no longer receive a daily notification to post a Now.

TikTok said: “We're always looking to create seamless ways for our community to build authentic connections as they continue to be entertained on TikTok. TikTok Now is rolling out to people worldwide over the coming weeks.

“We're excited to learn from our community and continue to improve, enrich, and expand on the TikTok experience.”