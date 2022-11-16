In a survey of UK drivers, 80% of motorists admitted that if they were to retake their driving test, they would 'undoubtedly' fail after forgetting much of what they were originally taught.

This comes as 24% of drivers admitted that they could not parallel park and 34% confessed to driving too fast when out on the road.

The study, which comes from Cobra, a safe driving firm known for their dash cam technology, revealed that a huge number of drivers admitted to driving dangerously and forgetting some of what they learned.

The far reaching survey was conducted using 2000 participants.

READ MORE: TikTok windscreen hack warning to UK drivers could see fines or jail time

READ MORE: UK drivers warned they could be fined £1000 over little-known parking error

What dangerous driving habits did UK motorists admit to having?

PA - The dangerous habits drivers admitted to doing (Image: PA)

Drivers admitted to several dangerous driving habits as well as not knowing how to do certain maneuvers.

39% of drivers polled admitted to steering one-handed while 34% said they routinely drive too fast.

Another 26% said they divert attention away from the road to fiddle with their car radio and stereo system.

However, a shocking 15% claimed to never check their main or side mirrors while turning left or right.

This comes as 84% admitted that they had recently given themselves a fright after making a seriously dangerous mistake on the road.

24% of drivers can't parallel park according to Cobra survey

24% of drivers admitted they can't parallel park while another 19% said they struggle when it comes to reverse parking into a space.

9% and 12% said they can't do a three-point turn or park within the lines of a standard parking bay.

Drivers admit to struggling to read road signs

A third of drivers said they were unable to identify a 'no waiting' sign while 12% and 13% said they were baffled by the 'national speed limit' and 'no-overtaking' sign.

On top of all of this, a huge number admitted that friends and family members had refused to be their passengers over fears about their driving habits.

To find out more about Cobra and look at their range of dash cams, please visit the Cobra website.