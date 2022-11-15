A DRUGS gang trafficking cocaine in Gwent have been jailed for more than 50 years.

Five defendants were involved in shipping the class A drug into South Wales from London and Liverpool.

They were:

Sion Connor, 38, from Newport, who was jailed for eight years and three months

Lewis Thomas, 34, from Gilwern, near Abergavenny, who was locked up for 12 years and eight months

Lester Bromley, 52, from Ebbw Vale, who was sent to prison for five years and four months

Alexander Booth, 37, from Caerphilly, who was jailed for nine years

Saleh Ahmed, 40, from London, who was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

The men were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

After they were jailed, Detective Sergeant Gareth Mansell, the officer in the case, said: “This operation was an investigation into the large-scale supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine, into Gwent over a 10-month period between May 20, 2020 and the March 19, 2021, from the Liverpool and London areas.

“All parties have been convicted for their relevant offences.

"They have benefitted financially in the short term by involving themselves in the illegal supply of drugs but are now paying the consequences of their actions.

“Their sentences reflect their level of involvement within the offence and should act as a warning to anyone who has decided to enter in the world of drug dealing and supply.

“We will continue to investigate those involved in the supply of controlled drugs which blight our communities and cause substantial misery to vulnerable people, often leading to other forms of criminal behaviour.

“We always welcome to help and support of our communities to assist with the apprehension and detention of these criminals, many of whom believe that they are untouchable.

“Anyone wishing to provide information about this activity can do so either by calling 101, sending a direct message to us on social media or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“All information provided will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.”