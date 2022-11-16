- - Firefighters were called out a house fire on Park Road, Hengoed, this morning at around 4.46am.
- - A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
- - The road has re-opened after it had been closed earlier for the emergency services to attend.
