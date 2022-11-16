Live

Man arrested as firefighters called to Caerphilly house fire

By Tom Moody

  • - Firefighters were called out a house fire on Park Road, Hengoed, this morning at around 4.46am.
  • - A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
  • - The road has re-opened after it had been closed earlier for the emergency services to attend.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos