BUSINESS and management courses at the University of South Wales are giving students a realistic view of corporate life, with plenty of opportunities to apply what they learn to the real world.

The business environment changes every day, so organisations need graduates who have a broad range of skills and can adapt.

Making students more employable is at the heart of everything the University of South Wales (USW) does.

Business studies at USW is rated top in Wales for teaching and learning opportunities in the 2022 National Student Survey, while the university is first in the country for teaching quality in Business Studies, according to the Times Good University Guide 2022.

All their business courses have been designed in consultation with businesses and many are accredited by professional bodies, including the CIM (Chartered Management Institute) and the CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development), ensuring graduates have the skills and qualifications to succeed.

The South Wales Business Clinic allows students to engage in work-based learning with other learners, providing consultancy advice on live projects with industry.

The clinic enables USW students to have the personal skills, awareness and discipline essential in the workplace, working with recognised local and national companies to overcome their business challenges.

With subject areas covering business and management, human resources, marketing management, logistics and supply chain management, event management, hospitality and everything in between, there’s a huge choice of courses, with part-time and postgraduate pathways on offer as well as undergraduate degrees.

They boast partnerships with more than 100 employers, offering embedded employment-based teaching, including a 10-week internship and/or sandwich year in industry for students.

Employers receive hundreds of applications for a graduate-level job, but with a work placement on their CV and relevant experiences to talk about at interview, USW graduates increase their chances of landing their dream job.

For more information on the business courses on offer at USW, visit southwales.ac.uk/study/subjects/business-and-management-degrees/