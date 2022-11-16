Friday is BBC Children in Need day when people dress up in something spotty or yellow or take part in challenges to help raise funds for the charity.

This year's appeal has a focus on tackling the impact of the cost of living crisis on children, young people and the charities and community organisations which support them.

BBC Children in Need chief executive Simon Antrobus said: “No child should be held back by hardship. Having a safe, warm and secure home, enough food and opportunities to have fun and learn are all fundamental to a happy childhood and healthy mental wellbeing and we need to be there for the children and young people across the UK that so urgently need our support, and that’s why we are calling on the UK public to help us.

“First Covid, then the cost of living crisis – all of this has taken its toll on the mental health of our nations’ children and young people.

"This crisis also now risks removing the vital support offered by thousands of charities and community projects across the UK. These local projects provide the vital positive relationships in the lives of children who need us most – we need to be there for them. With your generous support we can ensure they can continue to keep their doors open for those who urgently need their services.”

BBC Children in Need is currently funding 925 projects supporting children impacted by poverty to a value of £56.8m and 566 projects supporting children with their mental health to a value of £42.3m.

If you are doing anything to raise funds - be it at school, at work or at home - just click this link to let us know so that we can share your news.