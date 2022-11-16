A NEWPORT street has been closed this morning due to a burst water main.
Newport City Council say the road at Rowan Way and Larch Grove in Malpas is closed to traffic while authorities deal with the incident.
Welsh Water have been informed and will attend the site, say the council
Newport City Council tweeted: "Due to a burst Water Main on Rowan Way / Larch Grove, the road has been closed. @DwrCymru have been informed and will be attending the site. We will keep you updated."
Due to a burst Water Main on Rowan Way / Larch Grove, the road has been closed. @DwrCymru have been informed and will be attending the site. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/nA7Ly0vG4V— Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) November 16, 2022
