A MAN who raped an underage schoolgirl was jailed for 12 years after she told a court he has “ruined” her life.

Jacob Curley, 32, from Newport, had denied sexually assaulting his 15-year-old victim but was found guilty of rape following a trial.

The defendant was also convicted of assault by penetration and sexual assault by a jury.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Curley he had denied the offences despite “overwhelming” DNA evidence against him.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, read out the victim’s impact statement at Cardiff Crown Court.

She said: “It has turned my life upside down. I feel alone.

“I don’t know if I will ever get over what happened to me.

“I was an easy target and this man took advantage of me.

“He has destroyed my self-esteem and confidence and all my goals for the future.”

The victim added: “He really has ruined my life.

“He has taken away my childhood.

“Every day is a struggle.

“I am constantly reliving what happened. I cry most days.

“I just want to move on from this.”

Mr Bennett told the court that Curley had 15 previous convictions for 39 offences and had served previous jail sentences.

The defendant, of Harlequin Drive, has offences of affray, harassment and breach of a restraining order.

There were no previous convictions for sex offences.

Joshua Scouller, representing the defendant, said the offences against the girl were “relatively short-lived”.

Judge Jenkins told Curley: “She did not know you.

“Despite overwhelming scientific evidence of your DNA you did not plead guilty and you put her through the ordeal of a trial.

“Worse still during the course of your evidence, whether by implication or directly, you called her a liar.

“Her life has been turned upside down by these events.”

Curley will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.