A MAN has been jailed after stashing around £9,000 worth of cocaine at the home of his ex-partner and two young children.

Regan Campbell was branded “cynical” and “cowardly” by the judge as he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday alongside his former partner Stevie Fletcher.

Campbell had admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, as well as possession of cannabis, while Fletcher had pleaded guilty to permitting a premises to be used to supply cocaine.

The court heard that police raided Fletcher’s home on Playford Crescent in Newport early on the morning of March 12 last year.

No-one was in the property when officers gained entry, prosecutor Rachel Knight said. Shortly after, Fletcher arrived, and when officers asked if there was anything that shouldn’t be there inside, admitted there was cocaine.

The officers discovered a red safe inside, and recovered white powder, cash, mobile phones, unused baggies, cards with a residue of white powder on them, and electric weighing scales from the home.

In total, 151.4 grams of cocaine was recovered, worth up to £9,000, as well as £1,301.05 in cash.

Fletcher told the police that Campbell came to the address each day “to weigh his stuff up” and to see their children. When asked what she meant by “stuff”, she said “cocaine”.

The court heard that Campbell was using a cupboard to store the drugs in, which Fletcher said “she wasn’t allowed to go in”.

Campbell, 24, of Moore Crescent in Newport, has one previous conviction in 2015 for battery and sending an offensive message. Fletcher, 25, is of previous good character.

In mitigation, Mr G Williams said that Campbell had struggled with his mental health, and turned to taking cocaine, which left him in debt to his dealers.

“He started taking cocaine,” he said. “Ultimately that led to a downward spiral.

“He is full of remorse. He is sorry because he committed this offence. He is sorry he has taken this into the home.”

Defending Fletcher, Mr Williams said: “She should have known better. She turned a blind eye.

“She made a bad decision. But here she is at Cardiff Crown Court being sentenced for it.

“She understands the devastating consequences it can have.”

Sentencing Campbell, Recorder Sean Bradley said: “I do find it quite cynical of you and quite cowardly to store your drugs at Miss Fletcher’s home – your children’s home.

“This is an abuse of trust.

“It brought not just yourself but also Miss Fletcher into trouble with the law.”

Campbell was jailed for three years, and ordered to pay a £190 surcharge. He received no separate penalty for the cannabis offence.

“It’s clear to me that you did know, if not all the details, but you did know what was going on,” said Recorder Bradley, addressing Fletcher.

“You were perhaps naïve, perhaps a little bit weak in not standing up to this and not saying no.”

Fletcher was handed an eight-week sentence, suspended for one year. She also has to pay a £120 surcharge.