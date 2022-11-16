NEIGHBOURS star Jason Donovan has been announced as the headlining act of Castle Roc at Chepstow Castle next summer.

Castle Roc will take place in August over two weeks at Chepstow Castle which will be turned into a unique musical venue hosted in the lower bailey.

The Australian born actor will be the headlining act on Saturday, August 19, performing some of his biggest hits.

Mr Donovan was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1968, his talent and good looks made him a natural on Australian TV and was given his first professional acting role at age nine.

His big break came with the role of Scott Robinson in Neighbours, which turned him into an international star.

His debut album Ten Good Reasons was the biggest selling album of 1989, contributing to an impressive career sales of 13 million albums.

He has starred in productions such as The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, Annie Get Your Gun, The Sound of Music, The King's Speech and Million Dollar Quartet.

The former I’m a Celeb and Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently reunited with his former Neighbours cast in August.

He reprised the role of Scott alongside Kylie Minogue as Charlene for a final time to wave goodbye to Ramsey Street.

Mr Donovan recently starred in Grease the musical alongside 90s pop icon Peter Andre.

In May reprised his role as Pharaoh in the touring production of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

In June Mr Donovan performed Any Dream Will Do outside the gates of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He has now been announced to headline the festival at Chepstow Castle.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show running from 7pm to 11pm, priced at £38 standing, £39 seated with only 200 seated tickets available. Tickets are available on the Castle Roc website.