A social media influencer has taken to social media to apologise after he was caught on camera in a physical altercation with a teenager on a Carmarthenshire high street.

Cal the Dragon, the aspiring professional footballer with 1.7million followers on TikTok, was filmed 'casually hitting' the 13-year-old who took his hat while in Carmarthen.

The incident was caught on camera and posted to social media, with the video being viewed more than 1.5million times in the first 24 hours of being online.

Callum addressed what happened in a tweet which said: “I thought I’d explain my unnecessary actions of what happened today.

"I feel so guilty for such a stupid decision from me I would like to apologise to those who saw such a bad thing, I know I’m better than that, I shouldn’t never do it. I promise to you I will never do it again.”

MORE NEWS

Callum, who has a big following on TikTok, makes appearances at nightclubs, as well as playing football.

The Nottingham-born content creator currently plays for Sunday League side Phoenix Inham FC, but Callum has dreams of playing for Scunthorpe United, and becoming a professional goalkeeper by 2026.