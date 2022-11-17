A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MOHAMMED MANSOOR, 28, of Commercial Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Usk Way on October 23.

He was fined £266 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £106 surcharge.

THOMAS WINTERSON, 32, of Rhymney Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 202 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on July 16.

He was fined £311 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £124 surcharge.

NATHAN CHURCHER, 32, of Clos Tir Y Pwll, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Main Road, Maesycwmmer, on July 15.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

AMANDA WILLIAMS, 45, of Meadow Close, Pengam, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 176 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Heol Y Bedw-Hirion, Bedwellty, on April 30.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

DAVID JENKINS, 42, of Ferncroft Way, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Cwmbran on April 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

REBECCA MARY JOHNSON, 31, of Straits Lane, Nash, Newport, was ordered to pay £216 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 1.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA LOUISE MCCULLOUGH, 41, of Marshfield Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTHONY WAYNE HOWARD NEWBERRY, 29, of Pencarn Avenue, Coedkernew, Newport, was ordered to pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on Corporation Road on May 22.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TERESA FRANCIES RALPH, 66, of Pontbren Road, Hafodyrynys, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEAN ANDREW REES, 46, of Saffron Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Malthouse Close on May 30.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NADIA SINGH, 32, of Riverbank Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237, Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on April 20.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.