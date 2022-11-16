N-DUBZ will headline Access All Eirias in Colwyn Bay next year!

The trio, made up of Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer, reunited earlier this year. They kicked off their huge sold-out Back To The Future Tour UK tour this November; the tour is one of the largest-selling Arena tours in the UK this year.

Access All Eirias is delivered by three-time Live Regional promoter of The Year Orchard Live. As part of the annual concert, Stadiwm CSM has welcomed huge names including Noel Gallagher, Simply Red, Pete Tong, Lionel Richie, Tom Jones and Sir Elton John.

Connor Cupples, of Orchard Live, said: "It’s great to be coming back to Colwyn Bay. Last’s year’s concerts with Noel Gallagher, Simply Red and Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics were outstanding.

"N-Dubz are one of the biggest-selling artists in the UK right now, and it’s great to bring them to Eirias."

The English pop-hip-hop band will be joined on Saturady, July 22 2023 by special guests Wes Nelson and Nathan Dawe.

To gain early access to tickets, fans can sign up for the exclusive promoter pre-sale: https://bit.ly/ndubz-presale-colwyn

Fazer and Dappy, who have been best friends since childhood, first started rapping together but decided on getting a female voice in the group, inviting Tulisa to the group. They dominated the UK charts majorly from 2006 to 2011, after which they took a long hiatus. The group announced its reformation in May 2022. Their first two albums, Uncle B and Against All Odds, were certified platinum in the UK. N-Dubz hit No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart in collaboration with Tinchy Stryder in 2009.

The trio won a MOBO Award for Best Newcomer in 2007 and the Best UK Act at the MOBO Awards. The trio's third album Love.Live.Life charted at number seven in the UK and became their third successive platinum-selling album. The band revealed their reformation with the single Charmer.

Tickets are on sale on November 25 at 10am from gigantic.com and venuecymru.co.uk

Coach Travel Packages Will be available from Big Green Coach to help fans get to and from the concert. Pick-up locations will be from Bangor, Birkenhead, Caernarfon, Chester, Liverpool, Manchester, Porthmadog, Rhyl, and Wrexham.

Tickets will be priced from £47.50 plus frees. Fans are encouraged not to purchase tickets through secondary ticket site such as Viagogo. Tickets are listed at inflated prices and will not be valid for entry to the event.