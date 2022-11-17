NEWPORT will step into the festive season this weekend, as the city's Christmas lights are switched on.

The Countdown to Christmas will he held this Saturday, November 19, in an event hosted by Newport Now in partnership with Newport City Council, Friars Walk and Newport City Radio.

Here is everything you need to know about the festive event

Dafydd Iwan, the writer and singer of the official Wales Qatar World Cup song Yma O Hyd, will be topping the bill on Saturday, just two days before the national team play their first match in the finals since 1958.

The event will run from 2.45pm to 5.30pm, with the main stage based at the junction of Charles Street and Commercial Street.

Newport City Radio will host the stage from 2.45 to 4pm before Heart FM drivetime show presenters Jagger and Woody take over.

Zoila Garman, one of the performers at the event

There will also be a funfair on the Riverfront from midday, and face painters in Kingsway, Friars Walk and Newport Market from 11am to 5pm.

Costumed characters will also be providing fun for children in the city centre all day, and the event will end with a spectacular firework display at 5.30pm.

The display is best viewed from John Frost Square, Usk Plaza or the pedestrian bridge.

John Adams, one of the performers at the event

The full running order for Newport's Countdown to Christmas event

2.45pm: Newport City Radio start the show;

2.50pm: Zoila Garman;

3.15pm: Larna Maria;

3.40pm: Tinty & The Bucket Hats;

4pm: Jagger and Woody take to the stage;

4.10pm: John Adams;

4.30pm: The Riverfront's Robin Hood panto cast;

4.35pm: Welsh of the West End;

4.55pm: Dafydd Iwan;

5.10pm: Jagger & Woody and Dafydd Iwan are joined on the stage by Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd, mayor Cllr Martyn Kellaway, and Santa;

5.15pm: Lights switch-on by Dafydd Iwan and the mayor;

5.30pm: Fireworks display.