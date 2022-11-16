A TESCO Extra store in Newport city centre which was forced to close in October due to flooding will re-open later this month.

The store in Cambrian Road was closed last month while improvements were carried out due to flooding.

A sign on the shutters read: “Unfortunately we are closed due to an incident beyond our control, please bear with us whilst work take place to get things back to normal.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

The company has now confirmed staff are in the store restocking items and cleaning up the shop floor after the flood.

An employee said: “The shop was closed due to a flood, but we are in there now re-stocking and getting the store ready for opening at the end of the month, which we are currently on course for and should re-open on Monday, November 28.”

Until then the nearest Tesco store is located at Clytha Park Road.