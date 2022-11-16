FOOD delivery services such as Uber Eats could swamp a semi-rural area of Cwmbran when care leavers move into a large house, it has been claimed.

Gorse House, which is at the end of a 200 metre-long private drive, on the narrow Graig Road in Upper Cwmbran, will be used to provide supported living accommodation for up to seven vulnerable young people and adults aged 16 to 25.

Kirsty Bryson, who is a nationally qualified youth worker, and partner Sandy have been given change of use planning permission allowing them to use the residential property as supported living accommodation, initially for three young people.

Their plans had prompted 19 objections to be lodged with Torfaen County Borough Council and the pair attended a public meeting, in October, at Thornhill Community Centre organised by a local councillor where they, police, and social services staff were able to address concerns.

But at the borough council’s November planning meeting local resident Chris Harris, who said he wasn’t opposed to the application, outlined his fears it would result in traffic chaos in the area.

The former landlord of the Bush Inn, which is close to the private drive, said the council should impose conditions to “prevent the creation of parking or traffic problems”.

He said he was “amazed” the planning report said it wasn’t anticipated the application would generate significantly more traffic than a large family house as the applicants, who live on site, have said they hope to provide a number of services to the young people and there will also be two members of staff on site during each shift.

He feared increased vehicle journeys due to staff and residents’ daily routines including journeys to school, college or hospitals and as those providing services would also travel to the house. Social visitors would also generate additional traffic, especially if they cannot park on site, he added.

Mr Harris said due to the age of the residents he feared an influx of food delivery drivers.

“There will be normal food, and essential deliveries, and considering they are all young they will order many deliveries by Uber or Just Eat or Curry Box or whatever it is, the premises are not near takeaways.”

He added: “The above traffic is a lot more than a normal family home and house of this size. The increase in traffic along a single track road will make matters much more difficult than they are now and will at times impede access by the emergency services.”

Applicant Ms Bryson said there is a bus stop at the bottom of the drive and the intention is to support people to live independently so they will be encouraged to use the local bus service rather than be routinely driven to places. The committee was also told it isn’t anticipated that residents are likely to own their own vehicles.

Upper Cwmbran Labour councillor Steven Evans, who had asked for the application to come before the committee, said he was concerned about anti-social behaviour, noise in the “quiet area” and he said as the house will be a private enterprise that those housed there may not be from Torfaen.

The applicants have said they hope to support young people from the borough “wherever possible” and Ms Bryson told the committee there is a shortage of local accommodation meaning young people are having to move as far as Weston-Super-Mare or to the valleys.

But Cllr Evans said: “People are concerned these young people are not going to come from Torfaen, they are going to come from other areas that no other borough wants to touch and we will end up with troubled youngsters.”

His Labour colleague for Llanfrechfa and Ponthir, Karl Gauden, said he “didn’t get” the objection to where the young people are from. He said: “A vulnerable adult is a vulnerable adult, our community is bigger than Torfaen.”

The committee approved the application on a temporary basis for three years and with condition it is tied to the applicants, rather than the land, meaning if they are no longer operating the site the permission would come to an end.

After the three year period the council will assess the impact, and if the use has generated any complaints, and the applicants will need to make a new application to either vary the permission or extend it.