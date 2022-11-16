A MAN accused of murdering a 51-year-old in Newport in August will face trial next year.

Andrew Southwood, of Chaffinch Way in Duffryn, is accused of killing Carl Ball.

Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Heron Way on Friday, August 19 after Mr Ball’s body was discovered outside a property at around 4.40pm.

The area was cordoned off for much of the following day as forensics teams investigated the scene.

Southwood appeared at Cardiff Crown Court in front of Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke ordered Southwood to be remanded in custody until his trial, which was set for February 20 next year.

“We are extremely shocked at what has happened,” Mr Ball’s family said in a statement issued after his death.

“It feels so unreal. He was loved and cherished by us all.

“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”