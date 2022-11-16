A MAN accused of murdering a 51-year-old in Newport in August will face trial next year.
Andrew Southwood, of Chaffinch Way in Duffryn, is accused of killing Carl Ball.
Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to Heron Way on Friday, August 19 after Mr Ball’s body was discovered outside a property at around 4.40pm.
The area was cordoned off for much of the following day as forensics teams investigated the scene.
Southwood appeared at Cardiff Crown Court in front of Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.
Judge Lloyd-Clarke ordered Southwood to be remanded in custody until his trial, which was set for February 20 next year.
“We are extremely shocked at what has happened,” Mr Ball’s family said in a statement issued after his death.
“It feels so unreal. He was loved and cherished by us all.
“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article