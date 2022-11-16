A MAN has been arrested after a fire was started at a house in Hengoed early on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a property on Ael Y Bryn at 4.46am on November 16 following reports of a house fire.

Crews from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, and Pontypridd attended, along with the police.

No-one was inside the property, and Gwent Police confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At approximately 4.46am on Wednesday, November 16, we received reports of a domestic fire in Hengoed.

"Crews from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly and Pontypridd stations attended the scene assisting South Wales Police.

"Firefighters used specialist equipment, including breathing apparatus, a seven-metre ladder and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"A stop message was received at 6.57am."

Gwent Police confirmed the man that had been arrested was in police custody.

"We received a report of a house fire at about 4.40am on Ael Y Bryn in Hengoed, " said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

"There was no-one injured, and no-one was inside the house.

"The fire service attended, the road was closed while they dealt with the fire.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

"He’s currently in police custody."

A section of Park Road, opposite Hengoed Station, was closed as emergency services attended the incident, and re-opened just after 8am.