A SINGING security guard has been keeping spirits up at the Grange University Hospital.

Richard Lane and Jordan Marsh have run the service at the Grange University Hospital since the building opened in 2020.

Often the first point of contact for patients, the pair have tried to spread some positivity as they work, with Mr Lane even becoming known as ‘the singing security guard’.

“My role is to put people at ease,” he said. “Security is a positive thing at the end of the day. A smile, a nod, and a good morning goes much further.”

During the pandemic, Mr Lane found his passion for singing and looked to keep morale up by spreading positivity during difficult times.

“Some would say they hear me over the Valleys but you never know what someone’s going through,” he said. “It’s nice to have that little bit of light like sunshine on a rainy day.”

Security officer Richard Lane has become known as the singing security guard at the Grange. (Image: Doug Evens)

He estimates he has spoken - and sang - to thousands of Gwent residents over the past couple of years.

Mr Marsh joined the security team having previously worked security in retail. He said the Grange was a vastly different environment, and that compassion is a priority.

“We are a lot of the time the first point of contact,” he said. “We may have someone that needs security assistance and then sometimes it’s a case of being a shoulder to cry on, to lean on.”

The security staff on patrol the Grange University Hospital. (Image: Doug Evens)

The team conduct regular patrols and are a consistent presence around the hospital and in the emergency department.

“Emergency Departments can be very busy and emotionally charged environments where the whole range of human emotions can be found on a regular basis,” said Dr Alastair Richards, clinical director of emergency medicine.

“They have been great at meeting and greeting and signposting our patients around the site, dealing with unexpected medical emergencies as well as protecting staff and patients when the situation arises.

“During incidences where violence and aggression could occur or has occurred the team have been great at deescalating the situation.

“Quite simply we could not do our jobs without them.”

Jane Jones, a visitor to the Grange, said: “We were met by two absolutely fabulous security staff who assisted us.

“They gave us directions and got a wheelchair for my daughter in law. They were outstanding and couldn’t do enough to help us.”

“When we saw security, you couldn’t help but feel positive and it brought a smile to my face, and I know that many of our staff felt the same way,” said Jayne Beasley, interim head of midwifery.

Ms Beasley added the security team’s positivity had been “keeping us smiling through all the challenges” faced in the department.