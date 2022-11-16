STAR of BBC One's EastEnders, Milly Zero is leaving Albert Square after three years.

The 23-year-old plays Dotty Cotton since she started the show in 2019 but has since revealed she will be moving on.

As it's revealed that her final scenes have already been filmed with plans to be broadcasted later this year.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, the young star shared a post on her stories.

Writing: "After three and a half years- I have decided my journey with the icon that is Dotty Cotton has come to an end.

"I can't tell you how life-changing and incredible my time at Eastenders has been, and how much I am going to miss it, but I am ready for new challenges now.

"Thank you to everyone that made it so special- I have made friends for life, learnt huge amounts and made memories to last a lifetime, I can't wait for you all to watch her exit, she goes out with a bang!"

Milly's departure comes just months after an icon of Albert Square, June Brown who played Dot Cotton passed away.

With a tribute episode to the late actress filmed after it was revealed, her character died in Ireland when she went to visit her son.

Dot's funeral will take place in Albert Square as Milly reveals that filming the funeral was very emotional.

As she previously said to The Sun "It was such an emotional day. We cried real tears during filming because it really is such a beautiful tribute to her."

Bosses have said to make the funeral a memorable occasion for the show with old faces returning to the scene including Lofty Holloway, Mary 'The Punk' and many more.

With I'm A Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa also lined up to return as her character Lauren Branning.