A MAN has been found dead in "unexplained" circumstances in Newport, police have confirmed.
Residents of the Malpas area of the city reported seeing a large police presence on Pillmawr Road throughout yesterday.
There were also reports of forensics teams entering a property.
Police have confirmed that they received a call at about 10.10am on Tuesday, November 15.
A man had been found dead at a house on Pillmawr Road.
"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are ongoing," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here