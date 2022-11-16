A MAN has been found dead in "unexplained" circumstances in Newport, police have confirmed.

Residents of the Malpas area of the city reported seeing a large police presence on Pillmawr Road throughout yesterday.

There were also reports of forensics teams entering a property.

Police have confirmed that they received a call at about 10.10am on Tuesday, November 15.

A man had been found dead at a house on Pillmawr Road.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and enquiries are ongoing," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.