A MAN has been found guilty of the murder of his neighbour at the caravan park where they lived.

Darren Smith was convicted of killing Richard Grenfell Thomas in Magor just before last Christmas.

The 52-year-old victim was found inside his burning caravan at the Beeches Residential Caravan Park during the early hours of December 20, 2021.

Richard Grenfell Thomas suffered major and serious burns to 60 or 70 per cent of his body

Mr Thomas later died at a specialist burns hospital in Bristol.

Smith, 43, had denied murder but was found guilty by a jury following a two-and-a-half week trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told the defendant he will be sentenced to a mandatory life term.

He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on January 13.

It was the prosecution’s case that Smith attacked Mr Thomas in his caravan before setting fire to it and returning calmly to his own neighbouring caravan.

Michael Jones KC, prosecuting, told jurors: “This defendant deliberately and repeatedly assaulted Mr Thomas and then set a fire in the caravan before casually walking back to his own caravan knowing that Mr Thomas would die."

Smith claimed the victim was his friend and had started the blaze himself after the two had a drunken fight.

He alleged that Mr Thomas was capable of doing “crazy things” at times.

Shortly after the victim's death his family paid tribute to him.

They said: "Our dearly beloved Richard Grenfell Thomas, who was known by his nickname Shrew, was one-of-a-kind.

"He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

"Mum and dad, brothers, sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins are all very much shocked by his sudden passing.

"Richard made and took his own chances in life, living it to the full – there was never a dull moment with him.

"He was a strong character, well-known and a lively person, with an eclectic circle of friends and interests.

"Rest in peace Richard, we know even in death you will still be your own free spirit."