A MAN is to go on trial after he denied kicking a cat into a wall.
Michael Anthony, 45, from Newport, has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal by causing an injury to its paw in the city on October 19.
The defendant, of no fixed abode, will face a trial on January 19 next year after he pleaded not guilty to the allegation at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Anthony was granted unconditional bail.
