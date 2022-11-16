POLICE have renewed their appeal for information following a theft from a convenience store in Newport last month.

Gwent Police are currently investigating a report of a theft at the Premier Store in Risca Road, Newport.

The incident took place around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 19.

A man entered the store and demanded money before stealing alcohol and leaving.

A spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in the area around that time to get in touch with us.

"Anyone with details can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200356757.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information."