A BARRY lifesaving club is celebrating 20 years of saving lives..

Whitmore Bay Surf Lifesaving Club located on the main beach of Barry Island, is celebrating their landmark by holding an event today, Sunday.

The council, RNLI and various other groups around surf Wales will be present at the event, while two representatives of the cup receive their first caps on Saturday, with celebrations taking place on Sunday.

Club secretary Jon Davies is delighted the club has reached a significant milestone.

He said: “The club was set up this time 20 years ago from two original members who are still involved in their daily activities in the water and as a committee.

“They come from a lifesaving background, so they are quite passionate about lifesaving, it is a huge milestone for us as a club.

“We are a group who offer exemplary service to the Royal National Lifeboat institution in the summer holidays we give them a petrol to help them out with rescue or first aid.

“Since it was set up 20 years ago, we have grown up to 100 members, 110 maximum with a waiting list.”

In its 20 years the voluntary not-for-profit organisation has been committed to providing a safe beach and environment for the community to enjoy, while developing life saving skills and fitness of its members.

The club has witnessed many incidents and rescues over the years.

Mr Davies added: “We have seen so many rescues, but the two worst ones we have seen was one which require a multiclub rescue at Friars Point.

“Two people were seriously injured, it was a significant rescue which had all the emergency services there to the point that they had to airlift doctors in to perform surgery on a mans leg in our life saving hut.

“If it wasn’t for the observation of our members and everyone calling along the other clubs it could have been different, as they suffered open fractures which club members dealt with by giving them first aid until the coast guard and ambulance came.

“Our members also dealt with an injury of somebody falling off a cliff near our club, we had to provide first aid and some of our older teenagers dealt with the situation with senior staff.”

The club is not only a rescue service, but a sport too where they compete against other clubs across Wales and have earned sliver and gold medals in competitions.

The club are also launching a new brand at the end of the year, with new a new log, colours, and kit in commemoration to 20 years of service.