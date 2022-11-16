A TWELVE-YEAR-OLD boy has been released from hospital after a crash near Pontypool yesterday.

According to Gwent Police his injuries were not life–threatening or life–changing.

Gwent Police closed South Street in Sebastopol, near Pontypool, at around 3.25pm yesterday after a collision involving one car and a 12-year-old boy.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “No arrests have been made.

“He is no longer in hospital – the last update was not life-threatening or life-changing."

Officers attended the scene yesterday along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.