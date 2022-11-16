A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to Newport City Council

Gwent Police were called at 9am today after the threats were made to the city council.

As a result, Newport City Council's Civic Centre, the council premises in Telford Street and St Woolos Cemetery were closed as a precaution.

A 34-year-old man from Newport was arrested under the suspicion of possession of class A drug cocaine, and sending a communication of an offensive nature and threat to damage/destroy property.

The civic centre was re-opened around 10am, while the man remains in police custody.