A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to Newport City Council
Gwent Police were called at 9am today after the threats were made to the city council.
As a result, Newport City Council's Civic Centre, the council premises in Telford Street and St Woolos Cemetery were closed as a precaution.
A 34-year-old man from Newport was arrested under the suspicion of possession of class A drug cocaine, and sending a communication of an offensive nature and threat to damage/destroy property.
The civic centre was re-opened around 10am, while the man remains in police custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article