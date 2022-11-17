A SUSTAINABLE plastics manufacturer is relocating to Ebbw Vale, in a move which could create between 30 and 40 new jobs.

Pulse Plastic, a UK based independent specialist plastic solution provider, is moving from its current site at the Prince of Wales Industrial Estate, Abercarn, to a 38,000 sq ft industrial unit on the Rassau Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale.

Pulse Plastic secured a £1.7 million investment from Cardiff Capital Region’s Strategic Premises Fund (SPF) to make the move.

Matt Southall, managing director of Pulse Plastics Limited said: “Pulse has been championing green solutions in the plastics sector for 25 years and the move to this fantastic site on the Rassau Industrial Estate will ensure we continue for the next 25 years.

“Our new home on the Rassau Industrial Estate is the perfect place to grow further and radically transform our business ratios.

“We will be futureproofing the business with further significant investment in renewable energy on the five-acre site, bringing the potential for a substantial rise in production and reprocessing levels, and significant new job generation, with 20 roles being secured or created immediately.”

Pulse Plastics are working with industry to reduce the environmental impact on the planet.

Cllr Stephen Thomas, Leader of Blaenau Gwent Council, said: “We enjoy a close and productive working relationship with CCR and thoroughly endorse the SPF investment in a business that is a key employer within the region - a local success story that is returning to Blaenau Gwent and quite rightly earning plaudits for its pioneering work in helping create a more sustainable world.”

CCR launched its Strategic Premises Fund (SPF) in January 2022, to support the delivery of CCR's Industrial and Economic Plan through the funding of new sites and modern floorspace.