Here is a round-up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Tillott Renewable Contracting Ltd, of Holmlands Offices, Bedwellty Road, Bedwellty, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence to use Navigation Colliery, Crumlin, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer.

- Joanne Griffiths, trading as XTransport Ltd of 41 Oaklands View, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra one goods vehicle and no trailers at the operating centre at Mamhilad Park Estate, Pontypool.

- AWengui Lin, of Oriental Garden, 370 Chepstow Road, Newport, is applying to Newport City Council for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol Monday to Sunday from 5pm to 11pm; and recorded music Monday to Sunday from 5pm to 10pm.

- Hugh James, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Allan Rooks (deceased), formerly of 19 Albert Terrace, Newport, who died on July 18, 2020.

- Silurian Hotel Ltd, 54-55 High Street, Newport, is applying to Newport City Council for a variation of a premises licence to extend the permitted hours for the sale of alcohol (on and off sales); late night refreshment and live/ recorded music on Monday to Sunday from midday to 2am.