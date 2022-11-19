A FORMER health clinic near Cwmbran has sold for nearly £100,000 more than its guide price at a recent auction.

The modern, two storey, brick-built building in Maendy Square, Pontnewydd, near Cwmbran, was sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions for £215,000.

It had a guide price of £120,000.

Debra Bisley, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "There was loads of interest in the former clinic which is currently set out for its previous use as a health clinic on the ground floor with offices above.

"In all there were six bidders who lodged a total of 44 bids over the two days of the online sale before it finally went to the fourth of the six competing to secure this prime property.

"The rear of the former medical centre there is an enclosed space. To the front there are parking spaces for at least two cars. Additionally there is a public car park to the rear.

"There are electric roller shutters on the main front door and on the front windows.

"This property is currently classified as ‘health centre and premises’, with the current rateable value being £8,700."