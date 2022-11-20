IT'S always interesting to get a new perspective on somewhere you know well.

And that's just what John Hamblen of the South Wales Argus Camera Club provided us, with these amazing pictures of Newport from the air.

See what you can spot.

Here you can see the fountains at the pedestrian crossing in front of Friars Walk, and teh Newport Centre. You can also see the Knife Angel statue, which is visiting Newport this month. Read more about that here.

Looking south-east over the roof of the USW city campus. You can see the George Street Bridge, and further in the distance, the SDR bridge.

The banks of the River Usk.

Looking north-west, you can see the Riverfront Theatre, the Wave, and, on the left, Chartist Tower, the home of the Argus.

Another view of the banks of the River Usk outside Friars Walk.

A wider view of the entrance the Friars Walk and the entrance to the car park.

Looking west, you can see John Frost Square and landmarks including Newport Civic Centre.

The roof of the Newport Centre and part of the USW city campus.

Looking south, you can see the Newport Centre, the Kingsway car park, and, in the distance, Newport Docks.

Looking north, you can see Rodney Parade, Newport Bridge and the rail bridge over the River Usk, and Clarence House.