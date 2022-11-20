IT'S always interesting to get a new perspective on somewhere you know well.

And that's just what John Hamblen of the South Wales Argus Camera Club provided us, with these amazing pictures of Newport from the air.

See what you can spot.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Here you can see the fountains at the pedestrian crossing in front of Friars Walk, and teh Newport Centre. You can also see the Knife Angel statue, which is visiting Newport this month. Read more about that here.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Looking south-east over the roof of the USW city campus. You can see the George Street Bridge, and further in the distance, the SDR bridge.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

The banks of the River Usk.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Looking north-west, you can see the Riverfront Theatre, the Wave, and, on the left, Chartist Tower, the home of the Argus.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Another view of the banks of the River Usk outside Friars Walk.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

A wider view of the entrance the Friars Walk and the entrance to the car park.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Looking west, you can see John Frost Square and landmarks including Newport Civic Centre.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

The roof of the Newport Centre and part of the USW city campus.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Looking south, you can see the Newport Centre, the Kingsway car park, and, in the distance, Newport Docks.

South Wales Argus: Newport city centre from the air. Picture: John Hamblen, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Looking north, you can see Rodney Parade, Newport Bridge and the rail bridge over the River Usk, and Clarence House.