SENIOR councillors have agreed to review road safety measures along the Wyllie bends, following a bereaved family’s tireless campaign.

Laurie Jones, 23, died after her car came off the B4251 in October 2019. She was a paediatric nurse and was driving home from a shift at University Hospital Wales in Cardiff when she crashed.

Both Ms Jones' mother and grandfather have called on the council to place a metal barrier along the road, which links Ynysddu and Gelligroes.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, November 16, the Independent Ynysddu councillors – Jan Jones and Janine Reed – put forward a motion to re-evaluate the cabinet’s decision to erect the fence and to keep street lights switched off.

Members agreed that the safety of the road, known as the Wyllie bends, should be reviewed.

Ms Jones' mother Jo said: “I’m just so pleased that it’s going to be looked at. I feel I have accomplished something as there’s a chance that they could make it safer – this is quite a breakthrough.”

Prior to today’s decision, in February 2022 Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet approved concrete post and chain-link fencing for the road – at a cost of £350,000.

But the material of the fence was changed to metal via a delegated decision by head of infrastructure, Marcus Lloyd.

At the meeting, chief executive of the council, Christina Harrhy, said: “The characteristics of the road have changed and could allow us to have another look at it.”

In summer 2020, the council lowered the speed limit of the road from 60mph to 40mph, solid white lines were painted to tell motorists not to overtake, and chevron signs were installed.

Additionally, trees on the bends were cut down due to ash die, causing greater exposure of the Sirhowy river.

Mrs Jones said she was glad the council had acknowledged that the trees being cut back changed the road.

Council leader Sean Morgan said that many people deemed the fence “inadequate”.

Following the decision to review the road, Cllr Morgan said to officers: “Can we be sure that we consult with the local councillors and the family.”

Cllr Jan Jones said: “I think the consultation and being involved last time was what was missing.”

Mrs Jones said she “appreciated” the commitment to further consultation and the review.

Except for the leader, no other cabinet members asked a question or made a comment on the report.

At a meeting on October 25, 11 scrutiny members supported the motion – one voted against and one abstained.

On October 22, a protest organised by Mrs Jones saw more than 100 supporters walking the Wyllie bends. Ms Jones' grandfather, Leighton Reardon, held a sign that read: “A weak fence for a weak council.”

The month before, a van had crashed through the current fence creating significant damage, but the driver is believed to have been unharmed.

A petition supporting Mrs Jones’s calls was passed around on the day of the protest and received 124 signatures.

At the protest, Mrs Jones described Laurie as a “quiet, kind and helpful” girl.

She added: “She loved being in work and doing her job, she dedicated her life to helping others. She would never expect the turnout today.”