WITH excitement for Wales' chance at World Cup glory at fever pitch, businesses around Newport are getting into the spirit.

Wales have qualified for the tournament for the first time in 64 years - having last taken part in 1958.

Rob Page's men qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after a 1-0 win against Ukraine in the UEFA play-off final in June.

Businesses in Newport High Street and Commercial Street are already in the World Cup sprint - with Bar Amber showing support with a massive Welsh flag draped from the building.

Meanwhile Hogarth’s across the road will be decorating inside the venue to show their support for the team.

Shaun Taylor, manager at Hogarth’s said: “We will be decorating, and we will be doing a scratch card promotion every time somebody buys a pint during the games.

“We will be giving them out and they can win different prizes such as money, t-shirts, and a prize draw as well.

“Our beer prices are quite cheap already, and I will decorate the inside with flags and getting behind the boys.

“If it is anything like the Euros where they got to the semi-final it will be good. We're playing good at the moment so lets hope they do even better.”

Other pubs, such as the Alexandra, in Commercial Street, will be hosting their usual happy hour promotion alongside decorating the venue with Welsh flags.

Natasha Gill, barmaid at the pub said: “We will put some flags up, happy hour is 5pm to 8pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, so we will continue that.”

Sports Direct in Commercial Street is celebrating Wales by decorating the shop with flags and playing the national anthem over the radio.

Natalia Cranham, shop assistant, said: “We are going to put all the Welsh flags up and play the national anthem over the speakers and have fun with it.

“If management lets us, we will decorate the outside of the shop, but we will have loads of stuff in the shop.

“I used to watch them when they were losing all the time when I was a kid, I took my son his first game last time they played, and we can’t wait to watch it I am so excited.”

Santander down the road will be celebrating with competitions such as guess the national anthem of each country, and a World Cup quiz.

Elsewhere in the city, Michael J Ryan Sons and Daughters funeral directors in Mapas Road have showed their support for Wales with a window display.

The window features the Welsh football badge, with Gareth Bale in the middle, and on the right is the emblem of the Qatar World Cup.

Mr Ryan said: "We got a good chance as anybody else with Gareth Bale in the side. He is up there with the golden boot of England, captain Harry Kane.

"They are two of the world's best players, and with Saron Ramsey and Chris Gunter they've got a good side.

"On paper we can beat England, and on paper they can beat us. I think England will be more scared the game than Wales.

"Wales have got nothing to lose, I want to see them go forward more than England."

Newport Bus are also showing their support, with buses turning red to support Wales in Qatar.