CALLS have been made for Blaenau Gwent Council to use its surveillance powers to tackle fly tipping hot spots.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Governance and Audit committee on Wednesday, November 16, members were given an annual update on how the council had used its Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) during the 2021/22 financial year.

RIPA is used by local authorities if surveillance is necessary to prevent or detect criminal offences which attract a custodial sentence of six months or more, or criminal offences relating to the under-age sale of alcohol or tobacco.

Blaenau Gwent data protection and information governance officer, Steve Berry told the committee that its use by trading standards and public protection areas had been “minimal.”

Magistrates had granted only three applications for surveillance operations using RIPA in Blaenau Gwent during 2021/22.

Mr Berry said that courses had been held in May and June attended by 59 members of staff to refresh their knowledge of RIPA powers.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “Why isn’t this used to detect fly-tipping?

“I’m surprised we’re not using this wider in the authority.”

Mr Berry said: “It’s a very high bar to reach for RIPA applications, the punishments needs to hold a custodial sentence of six months or more.

“It can be used for fly tipping in theory.”

Mr Berry explained that the Welsh Government’s environment body, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) had “looked into” using RIPA as a tool to use in investigating fly tipping incidents.

Mr Berry said that the council were “investigating the possibility” of using the powers to tackle fly tipping issues in the future.

Lay member of the committee, Martin Veale said that the report was “a bit thin.”

Mr Veale would like to have seen more detail explaining whether the surveillance operations had proved to be successful or not.

Mr Berry added that a further review of policies and procedures to make sure the council is still “up to date” on how to use RIPA effectively would take place in the new year.

The committee voted to accept the report.