MORE than half of the complaints about Blaenau Gwent council services between April and the end of September were upheld following investigation, a report reveals.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Governance and Audit committee on Wednesday, November 16 members discussed a report on the number of complaints received by services for the first half of the 2022/2023 financial year.

In total, 61 complaints had been received, with 34 upheld – which equates to 55.73 per cent.

The department receiving the highest number of complaints was Waste and Refuse with 24 complaints, of which 16 had been upheld.

Committee lay member, Martin Veale said: “It would be helpful to see a comparison with other local authorities.

“There an awful lot of valid complaints flowing to the organisation, and I’d like to see what we have done with the 34 complaints that were upheld.”

He wanted to know the reasons why complaints had been upheld and wondered whether the valid complaints had been due to council processes, or staff needing more training.

Complaints service manager Audra Williams said that better and more recording of complaints was being done at the contact centre where most of them are logged.

Ms Williams said: “We have meetings with our complaints officers to get more information on what the complaints are.

“We will start producing more information for the next report.”

She added that council staff that deal with complaints were working and training with the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

Ms Williams explained that the requirement from the Ombudsman for quarterly complaint reports only came into force last year.

Ms Williams: “This policy is new, it’s a work in progress and we’re trying to invest more time in our complaints officers.”

Committee chairwoman, Joanne Absolom said: “If there are a high number of complaints upheld, then there’s obviously something not quite right.

“Where does that get properly discussed and reviewed in the organisation.”

Ms Williams said: “If we take refuse as an example a lot of complaints are about missed collections, the workforce is spoken to and they would have team meetings to discuss it.”

She expained that each service would hold internal discussions on complaints.

Ms Absalom said that the whole area of where complaints feed into the council’s corporate risk needed further thought.

Cllr Wayne Hodgins added that it was “good news” that Adult and Children’s Social Services had not received any complaints during the six-month period.

Members voted to approve the report.