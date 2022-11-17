ASDA has made an “important” change to its products as it hopes to reduce plastic waste.

With the move, Asda has become the first UK supermarket to change all of its own brand toilet rolls to double length.

The move will see 74 tonnes of plastic removed and 760 tonnes of cardboard a year saved.

The supermarket has doubled the amount of toilet paper per roll and reduced the number of rolls per pack on one of its most popular own-brand products, significantly reducing its cardboard and plastic usage in the process and removing over 1,200 lorries from the road each year.

Asda toilet roll will be made double length. (Image: Asda)

The new Shades double toilet rolls, which are FSC accredited, will be available in-store and online from Monday, November 14 and are available across all seven existing lines as well as a new pack size on its popular Quilts and Coconut fragranced packs.

Sizes start with a multipack of two double rolls which equates to the same quantity of sheets in a four-pack of standard toilet rolls. Asda’s Just Essential toilet rolls already come in double roll format.

Doubling the rolls’ length helps customers reduce their own plastic waste, while Asda’s toilet roll plastic packaging is recyclable at over 150 Asda stores.

Sarah Yorke, Buying Manager – Household Paper, at Asda, said: “Shades toilet rolls are one of our most popular own-brand products so to be able to make this change and help reduce both our customers and our own carbon footprint without affecting the great quality of our product in any way is an incredibly important step for us.”

Asda teabags made recyclable

This move follows similar environmental action from Asda as it recently announced all own brand teabags would be recyclable.

By alerting the way they are made with plant-based packaging, Asda’s tea bags can now be disposed of in food waste bins.

This will see 550 million tea bags from Asda avoid landfill waste.

