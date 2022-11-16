SOME of the biggest artists from the UK at the moment have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Both mega pop stars Adele and Harry Styles are for best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best music video at the Grammys.
The popular singers aren't the only British talent being recognised, with the up-and-coming British indie rock duo Wet Leg also receiving a nomination for best new artist.
Here's when the Grammy's will take place and a full list of the nominees.
When are the Grammy Awards 2023?
Do you know how many #GRAMMYs Award categories are there? ✨— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
➡️ There are currently 26 Genre Fields and 91 distinct award categories across those fields. https://t.co/2PmMN95xjO
The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 5 2023.
The artists, their songs and albums will battle it out to take the trophies at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles next year.
The award ceremony recognises the best music released between the eligibility period of October 1, 2021, to September 30 2022.
This year, five new categories are being introduced including:
- Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)
- Best Alternative Music Performance
- Best Americana Performance
- Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
There will also be a special award for the Best Song for Social Change.
The winners will be decided at a final round of voting on December 14.
What is Adele nominated for at the Grammy Awards 2023?
Adele, who now lives in Los Angeles, made a return to the spotlight in 2021 with her fourth album, 30.
She has been recognised in the following categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song of The Year and Best Solo performance.
Adele: One Night Only – which marked the singer’s return giving an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a concert performance at the Griffith Observatory – was also nominated for best music film at the Grammy’s.
What is Harry Styles nominated for at the Grammy Awards 2023?
Love On Tour. Los Angeles X. November, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9c5VDxCep4— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 15, 2022
Meanwhile, Harry Styles is enjoying a standout 2022, with the release of his chart-topping third album Harry’s House.
The Watermelon Sugar singer has also been nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Bets Music Video, Song of The Year and Best Solo performance.
Grammy Awards 2023 nominees
Beyoncé leads the way as the top nominee as she is recognised across nine categories, mainly for her album Renaissance.
However, she has also been nominated for the track Be Alive from the film King Richard.
Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream, Michael Buble and Abba are also among this year's nominees.
Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Record of the Year
- Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
- You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Album of the Year
- Voyage, Abba
- 30, Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Special, Lizzo
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Song of the Year
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Song Of The Year nominees (a songwriter(s) award): @whoisgayle; @Lizzo; @TaylorSwift13; @Harry_Styles; Steve Lacy; @Beyonce; @Adele; @djkhaled; @KendrickLamar; and @TheBonnieRaitt: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/yYcBYGjUyY— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
- Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
- About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
- Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
- Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Best New Artist
And the Best New Artist nominees for the 65th #GRAMMYs are… @Anitta; @omarapollo; @DOMiAndJDBECK; @SamaraJoy99; @Latto; @thisismaneskin; @munilong; @TobeNwigwe; @mollytuttle; and @wetlegband: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/7Up5ZOhHhz— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Best Pop Solo Performance
Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Pop Solo Performance nominees: @Adele; @sanbenito; @DojaCat; Steve Lacy; @Lizzo; and @Harry_Styles: https://t.co/zovEzfXor6 pic.twitter.com/nxMjLqqvFh— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022
- Easy on Me, Adele
- Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
- Woman, Doja Cat
- Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time, Lizzo
- As It Was, Harry Styles
For the full list of Grammy Awards 2023 nominations, visit the Grammys website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here