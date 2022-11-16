SOME of the biggest artists from the UK at the moment have been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Both mega pop stars Adele and Harry Styles are for best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best music video at the Grammys.

The popular singers aren't the only British talent being recognised, with the up-and-coming British indie rock duo Wet Leg also receiving a nomination for best new artist.

Here's when the Grammy's will take place and a full list of the nominees.

When are the Grammy Awards 2023?





Do you know how many #GRAMMYs Award categories are there? ✨



➡️ There are currently 26 Genre Fields and 91 distinct award categories across those fields. https://t.co/2PmMN95xjO — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 15, 2022

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 5 2023.

The artists, their songs and albums will battle it out to take the trophies at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles next year.

The award ceremony recognises the best music released between the eligibility period of October 1, 2021, to September 30 2022.

This year, five new categories are being introduced including:

Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical)

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Americana Performance

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

There will also be a special award for the Best Song for Social Change.

The winners will be decided at a final round of voting on December 14.

What is Adele nominated for at the Grammy Awards 2023?





Adele, who now lives in Los Angeles, made a return to the spotlight in 2021 with her fourth album, 30.

She has been recognised in the following categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song of The Year and Best Solo performance.

Adele: One Night Only – which marked the singer’s return giving an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a concert performance at the Griffith Observatory – was also nominated for best music film at the Grammy’s.

What is Harry Styles nominated for at the Grammy Awards 2023?





Love On Tour. Los Angeles X. November, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9c5VDxCep4 — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is enjoying a standout 2022, with the release of his chart-topping third album Harry’s House.

The Watermelon Sugar singer has also been nominated for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Bets Music Video, Song of The Year and Best Solo performance.

Grammy Awards 2023 nominees

Beyoncé leads the way as the top nominee as she is recognised across nine categories, mainly for her album Renaissance.

However, she has also been nominated for the track Be Alive from the film King Richard.

Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream, Michael Buble and Abba are also among this year's nominees.

Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down, Abba

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Album of the Year

Voyage, Abba

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Song of the Year

Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul, Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Grammy Awards 2023 nominees for Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy on Me, Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

For the full list of Grammy Awards 2023 nominations, visit the Grammys website.