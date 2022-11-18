A YOUNG Newport family whose daughter was born almost two months early have offered words of comfort and advice to other parents in the same position.

Kathryn Porter and Francis Binnell welcomed their baby daughter, Emily, on November 19, 2019, when she arrived almost two months early at 32 weeks and six days.

While she initially gave a good cry, she soon needed some assistance breaths and help from the doctors and nurses to stabilise her.

Within minutes, after a very quick cuddle with her mother, she was whisked off to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Covered in breathing tubes, mum and dad were unable to have a customary skin to skin moment with Emily and she spent the next few days on the High Dependency Unit, followed by almost a month on the Special Care Baby Unit receiving breathing and feeding support.

Reflecting on their time on the unit, the couple said: “Nothing can prepare you for being a parent but then nor can you be mentally prepared for being in the 10 per cent of parents who go through the NICU journey.

"The sounds of the beeping machines; the feeling of hopelessness as you watch your baby struggle for each breath is absolute torture.

"If we could have given her our breath, we would have.

“Leaving the hospital every night without her was the hardest thing we've ever done.

"We knew she was in safe hands and needed to be there, but that didn't stop the tears from coming each night.

"It would take over an hour from deciding it was time to go home for some rest to leaving her cot side, as everything in us was screaming at us to stay with her.”

After a month on the unit, Emily was feeding independently and had grown enough to be able to go home.

Mr Binnell said: “We finally got to take our baby girl home with us, and nothing felt better.”

The couple credit the NICU staff for their experience.

They said: “The amazing doctors and nurses in the NICU cared for our girl like they would their own, giving her life saving treatment and compassionate care.

“They were never too tired or busy to take a 4am call from us to reassure us that she was ok. Without them, there is a very real possibility that she wouldn't be here today.”

Now two days away from her third birthday, Emily is a healthy, happy, funny little girl and a loving big sister to 11-month-old Lucy.

Ms Porter and Mr Binnell were speaking as part of this week's World Prematurity Day, which was held yesterday, Thursday, and raises awareness of premature birth and the devastating impact it can have on families.

Addressing fellow NICU parents, the couple said: “They are true little warriors and grow into some of the strongest, most resilient children around.

"Stay strong, your journey may be short or long but there often is a happy ending.”