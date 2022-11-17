THE first Autumn Budget for Rishi Sunak as prime minister will be delivered by his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today (Thursday, November 17).

It comes following Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget which lead to the country being plunged into financial turmoil, with Liz Truss resigning as Prime Minister not long after.

Mr Hunt will be expected to confirm widespread spending cuts and tax rises to attempt to deal with rising inflation and other economic problems.

BBC News reports that it is likely state pension and benefits will rise with prices and support for energy bills will continue beyond April but will be less generous.

Mr Hunt is also likely to say that these policies are not a return to austerity, which was a key policy of the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2010.

What time will the Autumn Statement be?





The Conservative Party posted on their Twitter that the Autumn Statement would be delivered by Jeremy Hunt at 11.30am.

How to watch the Autumn Statement

To watch the Autumn Statement, you can tune into the usual major news channels, including Sky and the BBC.

It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The autumn budget will also be available to watch on Parliament TV via this link.