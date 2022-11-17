JEREMY Hunt is set to give the autumn budget for 2022 on Thursday, November 17.

This will be the first budget since Rishi Sunak became prime minister in October.

Mr Hunt is expected to announce a range of tax rises and spending cuts as the Government seeks to restore the UK’s economic credibility following Liz Truss’s short-lived administration.

The autumn statement will mark an abrupt about-turn on Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-budget, which plunged the country into financial turmoil, as Rishi Sunak hopes to reassure the markets and steady the country’s finances.

READ MORE: Millions in the UK set for £1800 pay rise in Autumn budget, reports suggest

Jeremy Hunt (Image: PA)

How to watch autumn budget live

The autumn budget will be available to watch on Parliament TV. The link to the budget announcement can be found here.

When is the autumn budget?





The autumn budget is due to be delivered on Thursday, November 17.

Mr Hunt is due to make the announcement at 11.30am.

The budget will also be broadcast on the usual major news channels, including Sky and the BBC. You can also watch it online on BBC iPlayer.

National living wage expected to rise in the autumn budget

Millions of workers in the UK could be set for a pay rise which would see them earning almost £1,800 more a year.

Currently, the national living wage stands at £9.50. The Times reports this is expected to be raised to £10.40 in Thursday’s budget.