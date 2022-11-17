TWO teenagers have been arrested after police received reports of vandalism to multiple vehicles in Blaenau Gwent.

A 17-year-old boy from Abertillery and a 16-year-old boy from Blaina were both arrested following the alleged incidents.

Gwent Police said officers received a report of criminal damage in which "13 cars were reportedly vandalised" in Somerset Street, Abertillery.

The incident allegedly happened at around 4am on Saturday, November 12.

Both teenagers were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, a spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed.

They have since been released on police bail.