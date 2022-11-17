I’M A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! presenters Ant and Dec have said they will report Loose Women’s Charlene White to ITV bosses of a potential rule breach.

The Geordie duo present the hit show every night at 9pm from the Australian jungle before hosting an Instagram livestream with viewers to discuss the show.

In Wednesday night’s show, campmates were discussing sleeping arrangements and viewers complained over Charlene refusing to sleep in the RV with Matt Hancock.

Dec said: "Can we talk about the hammock RV situation? Do you get it? I don't."

Ant replied: "Why would she not want to sleep in there? It can't just be because of the spider. Is it because you don't want to sleep next to Matt? Is that it?

“You've got to think of the other people that have to then sleep in a hammock because of your actions and then have a bad back. Then you've got to look at your actions, don't you?"

Dec added: “I am not sure it is playing as a team member taking up a bed."

To which Ant replied: "It is against the rules they said...well yeah maybe. I think maybe she is and I am going to speak to the producers about it."

I’m A Celeb returns to ITV tonight from 9pm.