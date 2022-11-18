A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE GIBBINGS, 31, of George Street, Pontypool, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker at Ystrad Mynach police station by spitting in an officer’s eye on September 24.

He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge following his release from prison.

DEMI BURN, 20, of Munnings Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of curtains, a bathroom door, bed sheets, a bed and a mug on July 21.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

SIMON BAKER, 55, of Llanthony, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for two years after he admitted drink driving with 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A465 in Abergavenny on August 8.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DALE DAVIES, 33, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Edlogan Way on July 13.

He was fined £276 and ordered to pay a £110 surcharge.

SARAH HENSON, 35, of Upper Glantorvaen Terrace, Forgeside, Blaenavon, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she admitted drink driving with 115 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Varteg Road on October 23.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 28 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

ADAM SALATHIEL, 44, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £174 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Foundry Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, on June 8.